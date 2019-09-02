

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has agreed for the intended sale of its European Chips Business to Valeo Foods for approximately 66 million pounds. The company will use the proceeds to reduce debt. The deal is anticipated to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



The European Chips Business includes UK-based Kettle Foods Limited and Netherlands-based Yellow Chips. The company said it will retain the Kettle Brand in the United States and all other geographies except for Europe and the Middle East.



