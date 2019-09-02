

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite worries about U.S.-China trade dispute, European markets ended higher on Monday, extending recent gains, thanks to somewhat encouraging euro area manufacturing data.



The pound's decline against major currencies triggered strong buying in shares of multi-national companies in the UK market and contributed to some extent for the positive mood across Europe.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.31%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended on a buoyant note with its benchmark FTSE 100 rising 1.11%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.13% and 0.15%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended up 0.29%.



Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine ended higher.



Greece, Norway and Sweden closed weak, while Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic and Spain ended flat.



In the British market, Experian, AstraZeneca, Intertek, Ocado, Diageo, Bunzy, 3i Group, Tesco, Relx, NMC Health and Rentokil gained 2 to 3%.



Flutter Entertainment, BAE Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Smith & Nephew, CRH and Standard Life also ended on a firm note.



Micro Focus, Just Eat, Marks & Spencer and Antofagasta declined.



In France, Pernod Ricard, Sanofi, L'Oreal, Sodexo, Veolia Environment and Carrefour ended with sharp to moderate gains, while ArcelorMittal, Bouygues, Atos, Michelin, Capgemini, Technip and Saint Gobain closed weak.



In the German market, RWE gained 3.7%. Muench.Rueckvers, Deutsche Bank, Beiersdorf, Henkel and Merck gained 0.6 to 1.2%.



In economic news, the eurozone manufacturing sector continued to contract for the seventh straight month in August. However, the pace of decline slowed from previous month, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.0 in August from 46.5 in July. This was the second lowest reading since April 2013 and in line with the flash estimate published on August 22.



In Germany, the PMI remained at historically low level. In contrast, France and the Netherlands continued to experience moderate manufacturing growth.



Germany's manufacturing sector remained firmly on contraction in August. The final IHS Markit/BME manufacturing PMI came in at 43.5 in August, up from from July's seven-year low of 43.2. The flash reading was 43.6.



France's manufacturing sector rebounded in August driven by recovery in both output and new orders. The final PMI improved to 51.1 in August from 49.7 in July. The initial estimate for August was 51.0.



The UK manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace for seven years in August as high economic and political uncertainty weighed on new work and output volumes, survey results from IHS Markit revealed.



The headline IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.4 in August from 48.0 in July. This was the lowest score since July 2012.



Meanwhile, Switzerland's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nine months in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



On the Brexit front, the Labour Party is set to publish its legislation plan to block a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday. According to reports, the Conservative lawmakers have been threatened with expulsion from the party in the event of them joining efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.



On the trade front, a new round of tariffs by the U.S. and China took effect over the weekend. U.S. tariffs on about $112 billion worth of Chinese imports went into effect on Sunday, while China started to impose retaliatory tariffs on some of the $75 billion worth of U.S. goods it has targeted.



