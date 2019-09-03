

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.0 percent.



Australia also will see July numbers for retail sales and Q2 figures for current account. In June, sales were up 0.4 percent on month. In Q1, the current account deficit was A$2.9 billion.



South Korea will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 1.1 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year.



Japan will provide August figures for monetary base; in July, the base was up 3.7 percent on year.



Thailand will see August numbers for consumer and producer prices. In July, overall inflation was up 0.06 percent on month and 1.0 on year, while core CPI eased 0.03 percent on month and rose 0.4 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.



