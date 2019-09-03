

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is considering testing removal of Like counts, in an effort to reduce the competitive pressure of social media, according to several reports.



Only the person who posted videos or messages would be able to see their like count, but others would not see the count, the reports quoted a tech researcher Jane Manchun Wong as saying.



The report also said Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook, is testing hiding its like counts in 7 countries including Canada because they want to users to 'focus on the photos and videos share, not how many likes they get.'



