

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) said that, beginning September 3, it will temporarily close its Palm Beach County banking centers and offices in Florida, in Wake of Hurricane Dorian.



'Our chief concern is for the safety of our customers and colleagues as they brace for Hurricane Dorian in Florida. Therefore, we made the decision to close five Comerica banking centers and offices to allow our colleagues to join their families and finish preparations....,' said Patty Nobles, Florida Market President.



The company noted that it will reopen its Palm Beach County banking centers and offices as soon as it's safe to do so. As of now, Naples and Fort Lauderdale locations will be open to serve customers on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX