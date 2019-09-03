

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Huawei will launch its latest smartphone, the Mate 30, in Munich, Germany, on 19th September. It will be its first smartphone to hit the market since being put on a trade blacklist by the United States.



The Chinese company did not disclose any details about the upcoming smartphones.



The Mate 30 could still be launched with Android, which is open source. But, it won't have access to popular apps like YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail, reports said.



The reports indicated that the Mate 30 Pro will feature a quadruple camera setup housed in a large circular module and a 'waterfall' display with extremely curved edges. It has been speculated that the quad-cam setup will accommodate two 40MP primary sensors, a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens.



Huawei has developed its own operating system called Harmony, which it unveiled last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX