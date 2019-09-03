

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Technology giant IBM has been the top consulting firm to German Federal Government in the first half of the year, the Federal Ministry of Finance announced.



In a statement, the Ministry said the Government's 14 federal ministries and their subordinate authorities spent a total of 333 million euros on external advisers in the first half of the year. Almost half of this amount went to the Ministry of Defense with 155 million euros, and its advisory service is currently being examined by a parliamentary committee of inquiry.



IBM's German subsidiary provided consulting and support services between January and June for 115.2 million euros. IT consultancy Conet was paid 79.5 million euros and the auditors of PricewaterhouseCoopers received 55.9 million euros.



The top ten government advisers in the first half include management consultants Capgemini, Ernst and Young and Roland Berger, McKinsey subsidiary Orphoz, IT System house Bechtle, technology consultancy Sopra Steria and Irish consulting company Accenture.



The Federal Ministry of Finance passed the information in response to a request by the left-wing MP Matthias Hänhn.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX