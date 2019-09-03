Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
03.09.19
09:38 Uhr
123,65 Euro
+0,45
+0,37 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,40
123,65
09:55
123,40
123,65
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IBM
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION123,65+0,37 %