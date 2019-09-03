

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) said the Group's business continues to progress well despite continued macro-economic uncertainty. Looking forward, the Group said its expectations for overall financial performance remain unchanged.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said: 'The underlying drivers of demand for sustainable corrugated packaging remain strong. While volatility in the macro-economic environment and input costs remains, our focus on pricing discipline, margin progression, enhanced cost and efficiency improvements, and cash generation, support our expectation of further good progress in the year.'



