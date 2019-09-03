Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0JDNW ISIN: GB00B0YG1K06 Ticker-Symbol: R2K 
Tradegate
02.09.19
15:57 Uhr
1,684 Euro
-0,018
-1,06 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,628
1,683
09:08
1,640
1,671
09:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RESTAURANT
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC1,684-1,06 %