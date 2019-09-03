

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) reported Group traffic of 14.9 million customers for the month of August, up 8 percent from 13.8 million prior year. Load factor was 97%, for the month of August. Ryanair operated over 81,000 scheduled flights in August.



For the month of August, Ryanair alone recorded traffic growth of 8%, while Lauda reported traffic growth of 20%.



For the rolling annual period, traffic was 149.2 million customers, up 10 percent from 135.5 million previous year. Load factor was 96%, for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX