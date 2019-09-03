

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - California-based RH, US LLC issued a recall for about 3,200 units of children's chairs and stools in the United States and about 180 in Canada, citing higher level of lead in the paint. The recall involves Vintage Steel Play Chairs and Stools sold in distressed red, made in India.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated on its website that the paint on the chairs and stools contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic and can affect health if ingested by young children. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.



Play Chair, Tall Play Chair, Play Stool, Tall Play Stool, and Step Stool were the products subjected to recall. The chairs and stools were sold through RH Baby & Child, RH Teen stores, RH warehouses and RH outlets nationwide and online from October 2012 through May 2019. They were priced between $40 and $130.



RH has asked the consumers to stop using them and contact the company for a full refund.



Separately, RH has also recalled Turkish robes due to violation of Federal flammability standard.



Among recent furniture recalls, Rite Aid had issued a notice for about 18,800 folding patio chairs due to fall hazard. Kirkland's withdrew about 3,000 chests of drawers citing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX