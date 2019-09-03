

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported total sales of 363,045 units for the month of August, down 6.2 percent from 386,885 units, prior year. Overseas sales were down 5.5 percent to 310,148 units. Domestic sales declined 9.7 percent to 52,897 units, for the month of August.



For the year-to-date period, total sales were 2,847,212 units, down 4.3 percent from 2,975,280 units prior year. Overseas sales were down 6.1 percent to 2,349,916 units, while domestic sales improved 5.1 percent to 497,296 units.



