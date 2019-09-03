

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for July. Economists forecast producer price inflation to slow slightly to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent in June.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the euro dropped against the franc and the yen, it rose against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 116.13 against the yen, 1.0852 against the franc, 1.0950 against the greenback and 0.9129 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX