

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment logged its biggest monthly increase for the month of August in nine years, data from the Labor Ministry showed Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 54,371 in August from the previous month, the biggest for August in nine years.



Unemployment in services and construction surged by 45,707 and 11,365, respectively in August. In industry, unemployment climbed 7,756, while it fell by 6,655 in agriculture.



The unemployment totaled 3.06 million, the lowest for the month of August over the last 10 years. This was down by 3.65 percent from last year.



Unemployment among youth aged below 25 increased by 6,182 from July.



