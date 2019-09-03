

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate eased for the first time in six months in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent from 5.3 percent in July. A year ago, the rate was 5.5 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed was 126,000 versus 127,800 in July. The figure decreased by 6,400 persons from a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, was 14.7 percent, same as in July.



