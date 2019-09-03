

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said its toys for the next holiday season features something new for kids of all ages - with more top toys to be revealed later this fall. The list includes popular characters like PAW Patrol and Barbie, and brands like L.O.L. Surprise, Beyblade and Ryan's World.



Target recently entered into a retail collaboration with Disney. The collaboration includes the launch of Disney store in 25 select Target stores across the country on Oct. 4. The Disney store will be also accessible on Target.com.



