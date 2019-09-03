

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California-based RH US LLC has recalled Turkish robes citing violation of Federal flammability standard. This involves 5,400 adult, unisex 'Ultra-Soft Turkish Robe' robes sold in the United States, and 300 sold in Canada.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated on its website that these robes failed to meet the flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing risk of burn injuries.



The decision was taken after the company received reports of three incidents in the U.S. and one in Canada that these robes caught fire while consumers were operating a gas stove. There were, however, no reports of injuries.



The 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved robes, with two front pockets and a belt, were made in Turkey. They were sold in black, dark gray, light gray, green and white in different sizes.



The robes were sold at RH galleries, RH outlets and RH warehouse sales nationwide as well as online from August 2018 through March 2019 for between $80 and $115.



RH has asked the consumers to immediately stop using them and contact the company for a full refund.



Separately, RH issued a recall for about 3,200 units of children's chairs and stools in the United States and about 180 in Canada. According to the company, the paint on these products contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban.



Among recent fabric recalls, both H&M as well as SAMpark recalled children's pajamas due to violation of Federal flammability standard.



In July, about 2,500 units of girl's pajama sets, imported by Home Depot U.S.A., were recalled as they failed to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear.



