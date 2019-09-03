

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's current account surplus increased notably in the second quarter from last year due to higher visible trade surplus and a lower deficit in the primary income, Statistics Sweden reported Monday.



The current account surplus rose to SEK 37 billion from SEK 0.8 billion last year. However, the surplus decreased from SEK 59.1 billion in the first quarter.



The visible trade surplus was SEK 44 billion and the surplus on trade in services was SEK 5.2 billion. Primary income showed a deficit of SEK 3.8 billion and secondary income resulted in a deficit of SEK 8.5 billion.



Another report from the statistical office showed that new car registrations increased 18.4 percent on year to 30,493 in August.



During January and August, new registrations of passenger cars decreased by 15.6 percent compared with last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX