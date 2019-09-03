

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the trading session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended lower on Tuesday, with a strong bout of selling pressure in the final hour wiping off earlier gains.



Worries about the likely impact of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war on global economy and the uncertainty over Brexit weighed on markets across Europe and the Swiss market drifted lower as well, in line with the trend.



Some profit taking after three successive days of gains that saw the market gain about 1.7%, contributed as well to market's decline.



The benchmark SMI ended down 71.84 points, or 0.72%, at 9,852.70.



On Monday, the index ended up 28.89 points, or 0.29%, at 9,924.54, moving higher for a third straight session.



Swatch Group shares declined 3% and Richemont shed about 2.5%. UBS Group, ABB, Credit Suisse, Sika and LafargeHolcim ended lower by 1 to 1.25%.



Roche Holding ended nearly 1% down. Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist. Roche said that the offer will now be extended till October 1.



Adecco, Nestle and Novartis also closed weak.



In the midcap space, BB Biotech ended nearly 2% down. GAM Holding shed about 1.5%, while Baloise Holding and Kuehne & Nagel lost 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



AMS, Straumann Holding, Sunrise Communications, Temenos Group and Flughafen Zurich gained 0.4 to 1%.



In economic news, Switzerland consumer prices logged a steady growth in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Consumer price inflation came in at 0.3% in August, the same rate as seen in July and in line with expectations. A similar lower rate was last seen in July 2017.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after falling 0.5% a month ago. Economists had forecast a 0.1% drop for August.



The statistical office said decreases in airfares and international package holidays prices offset the increases in costs of clothing, footwear and housing rentals.



The data showed core consumer prices remained flat on month but increased 0.4% annually in August.



The Swiss National Bank had forecast 0.6% inflation for this year and 0.7% for 2020.



