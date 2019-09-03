Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 899744 ISIN: US7561091049 Ticker-Symbol: RY6 
Tradegate
03.09.19
21:54  Uhr
68,50 Euro
+0,37
+0,54 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,54
68,89
22:30
68,55
68,98
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REALTY INCOME
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION68,50+0,54 %