

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.



Australia also will see August results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in July, the index score was 43.9.



China will see August results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in July, their scores were 51.6 and 50.9, respectively.



Japan will see final August numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; the previous readings were 53.4 and 51.7, respectively.



New Zealand will release August results for the commodity price index from ANZ; in July, the index fell 1.4 percent.



Malaysia will provide July data for imports, exports and trade balance; in June, imports were worth 65.9 billion ringgit and exports were at 76.2 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 10.3 billion ringgit.



