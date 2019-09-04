

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan accelerated in August, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 53.3.



That's up from 51.8 in July and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there was a sharp rise in service sector output, although new business growth fell to a 13-month low. Business confidence remained subdued.



The survey also showed that the composite index came in at 51.9, up slightly from 51.7 in the previous month.



