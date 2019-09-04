

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) said it appointed Quintin Kneen as President, Chief Executive Officer, and director, effective immediately. John Rynd will retire as President, Chief Executive Officer, and director of the company.



Kneen, who has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Tidewater since Tidewater's November 2018 business combination with GulfMark Offshore, Inc., was President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of GulfMark prior to the business combination.



Kneen will also continue to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer until a successor is appointed to that position.



