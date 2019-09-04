

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Tuesday that it will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition in response to the shooting in its El Paso store last month that killed 22 people. It also has asked Congress to strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger.



The retail giant also requested that customers no longer openly carry firearms into its stores or Sam's Clubs in states that allow open carry.



'It's clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable. We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,' the Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a statement to employees.



The retailer said it will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons.



Walmart will sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition, as well as discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking its complete exit from handguns.



Walmart believes its ammunition policies change will reduce its market share of ammunition to a range of about 6% to 9% from around 20%. It will likely drift toward the lower end of that range, over time, given the combination of these changes.



Last year, Walmart raised the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 from 18, and in 2015 it ended the sale of modern-sporting rifles, like the AR-15 that's been used in many mass shootings. It stopped selling handguns in every state but Alaska in the mid-1990s and only sells a firearm to customers after receiving a 'green light' on a background check.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX