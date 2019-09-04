

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA has issued a recall for four medical marijuana products in the state after the products failed testing standards for pesticide and heavy-metal contamination.



The recall is part of the ongoing investigation by the MRA into the testing and reporting practices of a Michigan-based testing lab, Iron Laboratories.



In mid-August, the regulator suspended Iron Laboratories' business license after it identified that the lab was providing inaccurate results as well as unreliable testing and reporting practices.



The four products being recalled are the RSO 1G Syringe Monster X, Glue-Buds, 1g Platinum Vapes - Diamond OG Cartridge, and 1g Savage Signature OG Budder - Concentrate. These products were sold in provisioning centers in fifteen cities across Michigan.



According to the MRA, the RSO Syringe Monster X failed testing for chemical residue Bifenazate, while Glue-Buds failed testing for heavy metal cadmium.



The Platinum Vapes - Diamond OG Cartridge failed testing for heavy metal total chromium and Savage Signature OG Budder - Concentrate failed testing for heavy metal arsenic.



Possible medical issues or symptoms related to the recalled products may include coughing, wheezing, decreased pulmonary function, nausea, vomiting, abnormal heart rhythm, and damage to blood vessels.



However, the MRA said that no adverse product reactions have been reported in connection with any of these products. The agency is continuing to investigate the matter and will issue further bulletins if required.



Patients or caregivers who purchased the recalled medical marijuana products should destroy them or return them to the provisioning center from which they were purchased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX