

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported profit before tax of 125.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 29 June 2019 compared to 102.0 million pounds, before exceptional items, previous year, an increase of 23.4%. In the last year, profit before tax after exceptional items was 93.1 million pounds. Earnings per share increased to 49.9 pence from 40.0 pence, before exceptional items, last year. In the previous year, reported earnings per share was 36.2 pence.



Fiscal 2019 Group revenue was 1.10 billion pounds, an increase of 4.8 percent. Total like for like revenue growth was 10.7 percent, reflecting strong growth in both LFL stores (7.7%) and dunelm.com (35.1%). Growth was driven by higher footfall in stores and traffic in online.



It is proposed to pay a final dividend of 20.5 pence per share. The total ordinary dividend of 28.0 pence represents an increase of 5.7% over the previous year. The final ordinary dividend will be paid on 22 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 November 2019. The Board has declared a special dividend of 32.0 pence. The special dividend will be paid on 11 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 September 2019.



