

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Tagrisso has received marketing authorisation in China as a 1st-line treatment for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company said the approval from China's National Medical Products Administration followed the Priority Review Pathway and is based on results from the Phase III FLAURA trial.



Tagrisso was approved in China in 2017 and added to the National Reimbursement Drug List effective from January 2019 for the 2nd-line treatment of adult patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer.



