

Romania retail sales growth rose for the second straight month in July, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales excluding automobile sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 7.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.9 percent increase in June. In May, sales grew 3.9 percent.



Non food products, and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 8.7 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.



Sales of motor vehicles in specialized stores grew 9.0 percent annually in July.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales growth more than halved to 0.7 percent in July from 1.5 percent in the previous month.



