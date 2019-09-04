

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for July. Sales are forecast to drop 0.6 percent on month, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0997 against the greenback, 116.82 against the yen, 1.0853 against the franc and 0.9057 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



