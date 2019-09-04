

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday as investors cheered positive political and economic news flow.



Italian bonds climbed for a third day after Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte won backing to form a new government.



British lawmakers will now move to pass a bill that will make a no-deal Brexit illegal after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy.



Elsewhere, media reports suggest that Hong Kong would withdraw the extradition bill that triggered months of unrest.



On the economic front, the euro zone business growth improved slightly since July, while activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, separate reports showed.



The focus now shifts to a European Central Bank meeting next week, with investors expecting a stimulus package including a rate cut.



The benchmark DAX was up 152 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,062 after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



