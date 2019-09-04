

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. Studies have shown that 1 in 9 men on average, is diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.



A first-in-human trial, which evaluated Nanospectra Biosciences' investigational device AuroLase in men with low-to-intermediate grade tumors within the prostate, has yielded positive results.



The AuroLase therapy involves intravenous administration of laser-excited gold-silica nanoparticles, called AuroShells. These AuroShells get accumulated within the solid tumor tissue when administered and the tumor is illuminated with a near-infrared laser. When exposed to the laser, these nanoparticles were able to ablate tumor tissues in a controlled manner, causing only minimum side effects.



If all goes well as planned, the company hopes to gain FDA clearance for its AuroLase device by the middle of 2021.



