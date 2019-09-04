

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA combined with Inlyta for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. The company noted that this is the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved as Part of a combination regimen in Europe for renal cell carcinoma across all IMDC risk groups. The approval was based on data from KEYNOTE-426 trial.



Merck said the approval allows marketing of the KEYTRUDA combination in all 28 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.



