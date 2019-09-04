

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Amid the highly increasing number of violence involving guns, Kroger is asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into its stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers.



The news comes after the retail giant Walmart on Tuesday made a similar request to customers not to carry firearms into its stores or Sam's Clubs in states that allow open-carry. Walmart also said it would end sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in its stores.



The decision is in response to the shooting in its El Paso store last month that killed 22 people.



Kroger, following a shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, had stopped selling firearms to buyers under 21. Last March, the company also stopped sales of guns and ammunition in its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.



Following the Florida shooting, Dick's Sporting Goods also announced it would stop selling assault-style rifles, while Walmart raised the age for gun purchases to 21 from 18.



The companies have also asked Congress to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those found to pose a risk for violence.



'Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms,' the company said in a statement.



