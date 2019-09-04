

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) provided earnings and comparable sales growth guidance for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.47 to $0.49 per share, based on an anticipated comparable sales increase in the low to mid single digits. The guidance excludes potential asset impairment and restructuring charges.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company said it plans to terminate the agreement with its Japanese license partner and are currently exploring options for its future business model to best serve customers and continue AEO's growth in Japan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX