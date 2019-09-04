

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its sales for the month of August 2019 were 63,737 units, a 12% increase from last year. Hyundai's retail sales increased 11% in August.



The company noted that Hyundai SUVs set their all-time August total sales record, selling 36,347 units and growing 31% compared with August 2018.



Santa Fe sales (not including Santa Fe XL) were up 8% and Kona sales increased by 34%, which included the best monthly total ever for Kona EV sales.



