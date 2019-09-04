

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beaufort Bonnet Co. has issued a recall for thousands of handmade knit dolls after a sewing needle was discovered in the stuffing of one of the dolls.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said that the recall is for about 4,500 units of the stuffed, knit dolls as the needle poses a hazard of puncture injury.



Lexington, Kentucky-based Beaufort Bonnet received one report of a sewing needle found in the stuffing of a knit doll. However, no injuries have been reported.



The knit dolls, made in Peru, were sold in specialty stores nationwide and online from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40 to $65.



The dolls are styled and named according to animal themes. This includes style names such as Drayton Hall Hare, Ellie Mae the Cat, Lionel the Lion and Woodmont Wabbit, among others.



Consumers will receive a full refund in the form of a gift card from the company.



In July, Walt Disney Co. recalled the Forky 11-inch Plush toy for posing a choking hazard, as the 'googly' plastic eyes can detach. The company recalled about 80,000 toys in U.S. and about 650 toys in Canada. However, there were no reported incidents or injuries related to the toys.



