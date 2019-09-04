

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed on a firm note on Wednesday, riding on positive news on the political front and data showing an acceleration in China's service sector growth and a slight improvement in euro zone business growth.



Easing political tensions in Hong Kong, Italy and the U.K. lifted investor sentiment. Investors reacted positively to reports that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has withdrawn a controversial extradition bill.



The bill, which would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China, sparked widespread protests across Hong Kong.



In Italy, Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte won backing to form a new government.



In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after losing the confidence vote on Tuesday that he would table a motion for a general election, but main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will not back the early election unless the bill ruling out no-deal is passed first.



With several markets across Europe displaying strength and shares from various sectors moving higher, the pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.89%. France's CAC 40 rose 1.21%, Germany's DAX gained 0.96% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.59%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 0.43%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.



Czech Republic and Poland closed weak, while Greece and Iceland ended flat.



In France, ArcelorMittal gained 5.8%. Thales spurted 5.4% on strong first-half results. Louis Vuitton, Veolia Entertainment, Technip and STMicroElectronics gained 3 to 3.6%.



Valeo gained more than 7.5%. Kering, Peugeot, Renault, Hermes International, Michelin, Airbus Group and Societe Generale were among the other prominent gainers.



In the German market, Wirecard gained more than 4.5%, Thyssenkrupp gained 3.5% and Continental ended stronger by 3.3%.



Daimler, Infineon, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, HeidelbergCement, Siemens, Volkswagen, BMW and Bayer gained 1 to 2.3%.



In the U.K. market, Prudential, Marks & Spencer, Antofagasta, DS Smith, Standard Chartered, Glencore, Johnson Matthey, Anglo American Foods and BHP Group gained 2 to 3.6%.



BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Morrison Super Market, HSBC, Carnival, Burburry, IAG and Associated British Foods also closed with strong gains.



Shares of Barratt Developments declined sharply on weak first half results.



In economic news from China, the country's private sector logged its fastest growth in four months in August as both manufacturers and service providers see improved rates of activity growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The Caixin composite output index climbed to 51.6 from 50.9 in July.



Activity across the service sector advanced at a faster pace than that seen for the manufacturing sector. The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at a three-month high of 52.1, up from 51.6 in July.



In euro zone economic news, the euro zone business growth improved slightly since July, while the region's retail sales declined at the fastest pace seen so far this year in July, separate reports showed.



The UK service sector growth remained subdued in August reflecting slower growth in output and new orders, data from IHS Markit revealed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 50.6 in August from 51.4 in July. The reading was forecast to drop to 51.0.



Italy's service sector logged only a marginal growth in August largely reflecting contraction in foreign demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.6 in August from 51.7 in July.



On the trade front, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He has called for a group of visiting American lawmakers to 'deepen mutual understanding', saying the year-long trade war was bad for both China and the US.



Liu He reportedly said on Tuesday that 'China firmly opposes the trade war, which is not conducive to China, the United States nor the world'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX