Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Tradegate
04.09.19
21:52 Uhr
39,285 Euro
+1,060
+2,77 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,195
39,430
04.09.
39,220
39,460
04.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWITTER INC39,285+2,77 %