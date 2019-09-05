

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz USA reported that its sales for the month of August 2019 were 24,771 vehicles, a 21.8% increase over August 2018. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded August sales of 5,373 units and smart sold 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,218 vehicles for the month, an increase of 24.9%.



Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned models recorded sales of 12,285 vehicles in August, a decrease of 3.1% versus last year.



Separately, BMW of North America reported that BMW brand sales increased 7.2 percent in August 2019 for a total of 25,505 over the 23,789 vehicles sold in August 2018.



Sales of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles - X1 through X7 models - increased 21% in August 2019 and now account for 56% of BMW brand sales in the U.S.



For August, MINI USA reported 3,838 vehicles sold, an increase of 1 percent from the 3,800 in the same month a year ago.



In a separate press release, Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for August 2019 of 127,230 units, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the prior year. Kicks SUV sales were 7,058 units, up 82 percent from last year. Rogue SUV sales were 41,629 units, up 25 percent from the prior year.



Audi of America, a unit of AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK), reported that its sales for the month of August 2019 increased by 3 percent to 21,531 vehicles, from last year. Total CPO sales increased 11% to 4,442 vehicles from the prior year.



Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported that its total sales were 35,412 vehicles in August 2019, an increase of 9.8 percent from last year.



Total car sales for the month dropped17 percent to 16,220 vehicles from the prior year. But, total SUV sales jumped 51 percent to 19,192 vehicles from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX