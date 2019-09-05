Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
04.09.19
17:35 Uhr
147,96 Euro
+1,68
+1,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
148,44
149,02
04.09.
148,30
148,70
04.09.
AUDI
AUDI AG Chart 1 Jahr
AUDI AG800,00+0,76 %
BMW AG61,09+1,14 %
DAIMLER AG43,970+2,20 %
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD5,565-1,52 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ147,96+1,15 %