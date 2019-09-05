

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - E.ON said it has informed innogy about its intention to fully integrate the company into the E.ON group, immediately after the European Commission approves the acquisition of the innogy shares held by RWE and by other shareholders during the course of the voluntary takeover offer.



E.ON said it will first obtain nearly 76.8 percent of all shares in innogy SE from RWE. It will receive another just over 9.4 percent of the shares in innogy SE, upon completion of the voluntary public takeover offer.



Together with the nearly 3.8 percent of shares in innogy SE acquired via the stock market in the meantime, E.ON will hold, through its subsidiary E.ON Verwaltungs SE, a total of 90 percent of all shares in innogy SE and will thus fulfill the necessary requirements for a merger squeeze-out.



