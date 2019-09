BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's factory orders data for July. Orders are forecast to shrink 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to June's 2.5 percent increase.



The euro held steady against its major counterparts before the data.



The euro was worth 117.52 against the yen, 0.9006 against the pound, 1.1028 against the greenback and 1.0843 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX