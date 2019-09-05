Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 750000 ISIN: DE0007500001 Ticker-Symbol: TKA 
Xetra
04.09.19
17:35 Uhr
10,995 Euro
+0,370
+3,48 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,165
11,180
09:04
11,170
11,175
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THYSSENKRUPP AG10,995+3,48 %