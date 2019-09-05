

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) has started a process to evaluate offers for its elevator unit from strategic and financial investors.



The company sent a letter to potential investors, noting that it would be open to both minority and majority offers for the unit.



The company in May had announced that it was interested in a minority public listing for the division, following which many investors were interested in acquiring all or part of the business.



The company now said, 'We have clearly stated that, in addition to preparing for the IPO, we are also examining expressions of interest from potentially interested parties. We are doing this diligently. We have therefore initiated a structured process to evaluate offers from strategic and financial investors ensuring a decision that is sustainable and the best for Thyssenkrupp and its stakeholders.'



