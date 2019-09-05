Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 633847 ISIN: GB0031698896 Ticker-Symbol: WHI 
Tradegate
03.09.19
19:13 Uhr
1,984 Euro
+0,003
+0,15 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,006
2,057
09:04
2,016
2,057
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAM HILL
WILLIAM HILL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIAM HILL PLC1,984+0,15 %