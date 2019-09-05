

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill Plc. (WMH.L), a betting and gaming company, announced Thursday that it has appointed Ulrik Bengtsson as Chief Executive Officer Designate and a Director of the Company with immediate effect.



Bengtsson, previously Chief Digital Officer, will succeed Philip Bowcock, who will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company with effect from September 30.



Bengtsson will assume full CEO responsibilities from September 30. Bowcock, the resigning CEO, will continue as an employee of the Company until December 31 to assist with the transition.



This change is consistent with the company's strategy of becoming a digitally led and internationally diverse gambling company.



Bengtsson joined William Hill in April 2018 and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Betsson AB, a gaming company.



