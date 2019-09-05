

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung will launch Galaxy Fold this Friday, following a delay in the retail launch of its first foldable device. The device is priced at $1,980, reports said.



'When closed, you can access your essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display,' the company said in a statement.



The 4.6 inch-smartphone will be opened up into a 7.3-inch tablet, with a 5G-ready option in select countries.



The Galaxy Fold will be available on 6 September in South Korea, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and more, in Cosmos Black and Space Silver.



The release of its Galaxy Fold in April was postponed after early reviews cited broken screens.



The firm said in July it had made 'improvements' to the device and planned for the phone to go on sale in September.



