

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow plc (RDW.L) reported a 10 percent increase in Group revenue for the year to 30 June 2019 driven by 13 percent increase in legal completions. The Group completed 6,443 homes, during the period.



For the fiscal year, profit before tax improved to 406 million pounds from 380 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased to 92.0 pence from 85.2 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue rose to 2.1 billion pounds from 1.9 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group announced a final dividend of 20.5 pence per share giving a full year dividend of 30.5 pence per share, up 9 percent on last year.



