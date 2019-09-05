Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 908670 ISIN: GB0003753778 Ticker-Symbol: G9X 
Tradegate
05.09.19
09:07 Uhr
23,560 Euro
+0,100
+0,43 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,580
24,320
09:18
23,680
24,220
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GO-AHEAD
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC23,560+0,43 %