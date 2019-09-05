

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended 29 June 2019 decreased 33.9% to 58.8 million pounds from 89.0 million pounds last year.



Earnings per basic share fell by 34.0% to 136.8 pence from the prior year, with exceptional losses following the GMP equalisation in bus pensions and lower rail profit. The prior year had included an exceptional gain relating to a change in the reference inflation index for the purpose of annual increases to the majority of pensions payable by the Group's bus pension schemes.



Excluding exceptional items, profits attributable to shareholders decreased by 6.7% to 72.8 million pounds and earnings per share by 6.7% to 169.4 pence from the prior year.



Profit before taxation dropped to 97.0 million pounds from 145.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue for the year was 3.81 billion, up 345.6 million pounds or 10.0%, on last year. The increase was primarily attributable to additional services operated by GTR within the rail division partially offset by the end of the London Midland franchise.



The Board proposed a total dividend for the year of 102.08 pence per share, consistent with the prior year.



