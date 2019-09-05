

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth slower-than-expected rate in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 4.6 percent year-on-year in July, after a 6.4 percent rise in June. In May, sales was 2.8 percent. Economists had expected a 5.9 percent growth.



Sales of non-food goods grew 7.0 percent annually in July and those of food, beverages and tobacco, and sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores rose by 3.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.1 percent in July.



