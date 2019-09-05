

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production grew for the second straight month in July, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.1 percent rise in June. In May, production fell 2.3 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, production of consumer goods grew by 6.5 percent and that of capital goods rose 5.3 percent.



Meanwhile, intermediate goods and energy production declined by 5.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.6 percent in July, after a 2.3 percent increase in the previous month.



