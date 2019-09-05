

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) has agreed to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a direct-to-consumer platform, for a total upfront consideration of $2.35 billion, plus an additional earnout of up to $1.15 billion in cash and equity. Prudential Financial expects the acquisition to be modestly accretive to EPS and ROE starting in 2020.



Also, Prudential said its Board has authorized a $500 million increase to its share repurchase authorization for calendar year 2019. The current share repurchase authorization for the full year is $2.5 billion.



