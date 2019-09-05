

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry partnered with Tim Palen, former executive of Lionsgate studio, to form a new production company, Peachtree & Vine Productions.



The new non-exclusive joint venture will create content for film, television and digital media in both the scripted and unscripted space.



Perry's popular 'Madea' film franchise was created by Lionsgate studio, where Palen was the head of marketing. Palen had marketed all films in the series. Palen left Lionsgate in January 2019 and founded Barnyard Productions.



Perry said in a statement, 'Tim and I have had great success in our many years of working together - he truly understands my audience and my brand. I value his taste in material and his understanding of the current marketplace of film and television and I'm looking forward to continuing our work together.'



Palen said they have a number of projects on the anvil, that will be announced shortly.



Peachtree & Vine reportedly resembles famous streets in Perry's hometown Atlanta as well as Hollywood, where Palen is based.



